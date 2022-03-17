Advertisement

Russia extends US basketball star Brittney Griner’s arrest

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.(Source: Russia 24/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - The arrest of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner was extended by a Russian court.

Moscow authorities say the two-time Olympic gold medalist was taken into custody for allegedly smuggling drugs in February.

According to Tass, the Russian state news agency, the arrest will last until May 19.

Griner, 31, is a U.S. citizen who plays on the Russian UMMC Ekaterinburg team, which she has suited up for since 2015.

Earlier this week, former First Lady Hillary Clinton called for her release, sharing an article on her Twitter account with the phrase, “Free Britney.”

