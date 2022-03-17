Search continues for missing elderly man in Freeport

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search continues for an elderly Freeport man who was last heard from on Sunday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for Charlie Bishop, 80, of Freeport. WCSO deputies told us the door of his home was found open and his dog was no where in sight.

WCSO officials said Bishop may have walked away from his home. WCSO officials said Bishop’s family members say he has dementia.

WCSO Captain Dustin Cosson said they’re using canine units and helicopters to look through the area of where Bishop lives on Aman Road near Old Jolly Bay Road in Freeport.

Southwest Panhandle Search and Rescue in Panama City and Red Mountain Search Dog Association from Birmingham, Alabama, also joined their search efforts.

“A lot of times the specialization of these other canine teams, being specifically for search and rescue, they have added tools and added value to help with our search for any individual,” Cosson said.

President of SW Search and Rescue Jen Morgan said the Southwest Panhandle Search and Rescue K9 team working the case were scent-specific.

Morgan said an article of clothing belonging to Bishop was given to the dogs to smell. They were then able to identify Bishop’s scent.

Morgan said these search dogs, or “live-find dogs,” are different from cadaver dogs.

“They were all going to a certain area,” Morgan said. “They were all taking us to the same area, no matter where we put them in the woods. Since (Bishop) is not there, and we searched it very thoroughly, we suspect that that was an area that he walked a lot because of his scent.”

“Anytime there’s a missing elderly individual, again, there are some health problems involved,” Cosson said. “So the longer the search continues, the likelihood of finding him OK and safe is...it lowers. But we’re continuing those search efforts and we’re definitely not going to let up and we’ll continue until it turns into a recovery versus a search.”

Contact local law enforcement if you have any information on Bishop’s whereabouts.

