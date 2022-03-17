Advertisement

Search continues for missing elderly man in Freeport

By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search continues for an elderly Freeport man who was last heard from on Sunday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for Charlie Bishop, 80, of Freeport. WCSO deputies told us the door of his home was found open and his dog was no where in sight.

WCSO officials said Bishop may have walked away from his home. WCSO officials said Bishop’s family members say he has dementia.

WCSO Captain Dustin Cosson said they’re using canine units and helicopters to look through the area of where Bishop lives on Aman Road near Old Jolly Bay Road in Freeport.

Southwest Panhandle Search and Rescue in Panama City and Red Mountain Search Dog Association from Birmingham, Alabama, also joined their search efforts.

“A lot of times the specialization of these other canine teams, being specifically for search and rescue, they have added tools and added value to help with our search for any individual,” Cosson said.

President of SW Search and Rescue Jen Morgan said the Southwest Panhandle Search and Rescue K9 team working the case were scent-specific.

Morgan said an article of clothing belonging to Bishop was given to the dogs to smell. They were then able to identify Bishop’s scent.

Morgan said these search dogs, or “live-find dogs,” are different from cadaver dogs.

“They were all going to a certain area,” Morgan said. “They were all taking us to the same area, no matter where we put them in the woods. Since (Bishop) is not there, and we searched it very thoroughly, we suspect that that was an area that he walked a lot because of his scent.”

“Anytime there’s a missing elderly individual, again, there are some health problems involved,” Cosson said. “So the longer the search continues, the likelihood of finding him OK and safe is...it lowers. But we’re continuing those search efforts and we’re definitely not going to let up and we’ll continue until it turns into a recovery versus a search.”

Contact local law enforcement if you have any information on Bishop’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
Kristina and Robert Sullivan are facing charges after they allegedly prepared and allowed...
Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Russell Green, Jr. is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment and possession of a...
Marianna man arrested for false imprisonment in Bay County
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Walk Hard for Veterans
Walk Hard for Veterans
No Drinking on Beach
No Drinking on Beach
Things got loud in Panama City Beach as the boys of one Troy University fraternity rolled in....
Troy fraternity finishes 128.3 mile walk to PCB honoring wounded veterans
We're 16 days into the month and Panama City Beach Police officials want to remind people it's...
Drinking on the sandy beach arrests increase over Spring Break