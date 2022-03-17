Spanish jetskier circumnavigating the world pitstops in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Spaniard is in the middle of circumnavigating the world and he stopped in Panama City Beach Wednesday night.

Álvaro de Marichalar set sail on his jetski from Seville, Spain, in late 2019 to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the first world circumnavigation. He had just crossed the Atlantic into Miami when the pandemic started and had to postpone his journey.

With international travel possible again and after fixing some mechanical issues, Marichalar is back on the water.

He departed from the Sheraton Panama City Beach Resort Thursday morning route to Pensacola.

“Trying to show how the world and especially the ocean has changed due to the human process and human actions for bad. That’s the plastics in the ocean, that’s overfishing and oil spilling from the big tankers,” Marichalar said.

After Pensacola, Marichalar says he will travel down to the Panama Canal which he will cross before heading north towards Alaska.

If you would like to follow al along on his voyage, you can track him here and for more information on his mission, you can check out his website.

