Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with The Arc of the Bay

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and The Arc of the Bay has teamed up with area restaurants for its Dining For A Cause campaign.

Each Friday of the month, a partnering restaurant will donate a portion of its proceeds to the organization.

This Friday, March 18th, they will host a St. Paddy’s Day Luncheon fundraiser at The Arc of the Bay. Dine on corned beef and cabbage, provided by Beef O’Brady’s in Lynn Haven, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Kristina and Robert Sullivan are facing charges after they allegedly prepared and allowed...
Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs
Russell Green, Jr. is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment and possession of a...
Marianna man arrested for false imprisonment in Bay County
We're 16 days into the month and Panama City Beach Police officials want to remind people it's...
Drinking on the sandy beach arrests increase over Spring Break

Latest News

NewsChannel 7's team learned how to make a delicious St Patrick's Day meal.
Cooking For Awareness Interview
Walk Hard for Veterans
Walk Hard for Veterans
No Drinking on Beach
No Drinking on Beach
Walton County law enforcement continue their search efforts for Charlie Bishop, a missing...
Search continues for missing elderly man in Freeport