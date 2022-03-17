St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with The Arc of the Bay

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and The Arc of the Bay has teamed up with area restaurants for its Dining For A Cause campaign.

Each Friday of the month, a partnering restaurant will donate a portion of its proceeds to the organization.

This Friday, March 18th, they will host a St. Paddy’s Day Luncheon fundraiser at The Arc of the Bay. Dine on corned beef and cabbage, provided by Beef O’Brady’s in Lynn Haven, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

