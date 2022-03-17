St. Patrick’s Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mainly clear skies overhead. We’ll see some patchy fog develop once again this morning. It’ll be dense in spots but won’t linger much past 8am.

Plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast for St. Patrick’s Day! Temperatures are pleasantly cool in the 50s for most out the door. Early morning commuters may want a light jacket for the first few hours of the day. Temperatures warm pleasantly to another spring-like high in the low to mid 70s on the coast to mid to upper 70s inland.

We fall in between systems today. Tuesday’s storm system is moving off the New England Coast and dry air resides over the Southeast to provide us with a gorgeous day today. However, another low pressure system is pushing out of the Plains and heading toward the Eastern US tonight and into tomorrow.

We’ll have another batch of showers and storms pushing through tomorrow. Some storms may be strong or severe where gusty winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado will be possible in the strongest one or two storms. Most will see about a half inch to an inch of rain with the passing storm system.

The front may stall across the Eastern and Southeastern Panhandle Friday night into Saturday morning where a few showers may linger for Gulf and Franklin Counties. Otherwise, skies clear out beautifully for the weekend with a wonderful spring feel remaining in place.

Bottom Line...

For today, some fog in the morning gives way to mainly sunny skies. Highs today top out near 74 on the coast to near 78 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has showers and some storms returning tomorrow with a beautiful spring weekend ahead.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.