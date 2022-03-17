Teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager is facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Panama City Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the 1000 block of McKenzie Avenue. During their investigation, they learned Jayden Howard, 16, texted the victim, saying he was coming by to confront him.

They say camera footage from the home shows a dark-colored SUV driving up to the home and slowing down. They say it shows a passenger in the car pulling out a handgun, firing four times, then the SUV speeds off. Crime Scene Investigators reported finding four shell casings and one bullet hole in the door of the home.

Investigators say they found Howard at a home on Verona Circle. They say he was hiding under a bed.

Howard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Also arrested was Aubree Lake, 18. Lake is charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault and giving false information to law enforcement.

