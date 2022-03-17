Advertisement

Teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting

Jayden Howard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a...
Jayden Howard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager is facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Panama City Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the 1000 block of McKenzie Avenue. During their investigation, they learned Jayden Howard, 16, texted the victim, saying he was coming by to confront him.

They say camera footage from the home shows a dark-colored SUV driving up to the home and slowing down. They say it shows a passenger in the car pulling out a handgun, firing four times, then the SUV speeds off. Crime Scene Investigators reported finding four shell casings and one bullet hole in the door of the home.

Investigators say they found Howard at a home on Verona Circle. They say he was hiding under a bed.

Howard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Also arrested was Aubree Lake, 18. Lake is charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault and giving false information to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
Kristina and Robert Sullivan are facing charges after they allegedly prepared and allowed...
Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs
We're 16 days into the month and Panama City Beach Police officials want to remind people it's...
Drinking on the sandy beach arrests increase over Spring Break
Russell Green, Jr. is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment and possession of a...
Marianna man arrested for false imprisonment in Bay County

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day
Staying sober this St. Patrick’s Day? Behavioral expert shares some tips
Staying Sober on St. Patrick's Day
Staying Sober on St. Patrick's Day
Using virtual reality goggles, remote controllers, and monitors, users will be able to do a...
Tyndall Air Force Base unveils digital twin
Members of the JCSO Dive Unit trained at Merritt's Mill Pond Thursday.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office revitalizes dive unit