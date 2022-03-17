Tips for pedestrian safety

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more drivers on the road during spring break, there are ways you can stay safe if you’re crossing or walking near a street.

Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio with tips on how to safely walk or bike along the roadways in the area, and avoid a potentially fatal incident.

For this information, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.