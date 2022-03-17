Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather will be quite nice through St. Patrick’s Day here in the panhandle before storms return on Friday. For tonight skies will be mostly clear and lows will fall into the low to mid 50s. There could be a little fog in spots. On Thursday expect to see lots of sunshine and no ‘green’ on the radar. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s... with a few upper 70s inland. A cold front will bring storms Friday... some of which could be severe from the late morning into the afternoon. Skies should clear with a nice weekend expect ahead. Highs will be in the 70s w/lows in the 40s/50s.

