Bozeman trio in final season together after nearly a decade of playing together

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bozeman baseball team is off to a great season start. For three seniors on the roster, this last year has been a long-time coming.

“We’ve been playing since we were ten years old, nine or ten years old, and it just went from there,” said Bozeman senior, Byron McLain.

Jeremy Todd, Brody Langlotz, and McLain have been playing baseball together for nearly a decade.

“They don’t separate very often,” said Bozeman baseball coach, Jeff Patton. “The best thing about them, they do everything together. Whether it’s here at the field, in school, or on their own. They go hit together. They go to eat together. They go out to the movies together. They go to work out together, so those three guys, they just pretty much do everything together. If you see one, the other two aren’t far behind.”

The bond, showing up on the field.

“We have me and Brody batting one and two with Byron right behind us, so we kind of know what each other is going to do,” said Todd. “And we hold each other to the same standard. Me and Brody try to get on and if we can steal on a pitch and Byron can single, we are up 2-0 like that.”

“Considering all of our chemistry we have with our team, us three included, being on the same team for ten years, that really helps, and there’s fun in it,” said Langlotz. “But there’s also seriousness and how close we are together and how everything we’ve been through starting with COVID, the hurricane, it’s made us even closer. We are making this last year count.”

Like Brody said, there is some fun in it.

“Being able to cut up in between pitches with those guys and talk to them, turn around a make a funny face to Brody and Brody does something funny back, it just makes the game go by a little bit quicker and it makes it more fun, more enjoyable,” said Todd.

“Without the comic relief, baseball isn’t baseball in my opinion,” said Langlotz. “You know, you’ve got to have some fun with it. That’s how it all begins.”

“Baseball is really stressful, so when you have guys that you’ve been playing with for so long, it kind of relieves the stress off you,” said McLain.

The final season together. Looking to make the best of it.

“We started together and it’s going to be really cool to finish together,” said Todd. “Hopefully it ends in Fort Myers. That’s always the goal, and that’s what we are trying to work for this year.”

High hopes and hoping to finish out their time with Bucks on the highest of notes at the state tournament.

Though this will be the last season these three play together at Bozeman, it is not the end of their baseball careers.

All have signed their letters of intent to play at the next level. Jeremy at gulf coast, Brody at Roanoke college, and Byron at Huntingdon college.

