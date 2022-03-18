Advertisement

Callaway community holds St. Patrick’s day block party

The third annual community block party was hosted this evening by the Callaway Anytime Fitness,...
The third annual community block party was hosted this evening by the Callaway Anytime Fitness, Beef O'Brady's, and The UPS Store.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday was St. Patrick’s Day and people everywhere were wearing green. Many celebrated the luck of the Irish, including the Callaway community. But they celebrated in a way that not only brought the community together, but to boost the local economy.

The third annual community block party was hosted Thursday evening by the Callaway Anytime Fitness, Beef O’Brady’s, and The UPS Store. It was more than just a block party, but a way to get more people to an area that doesn’t usually see a lot of tourists.

“Anytime you can come out and support local, it boosts the local economy and promotes community growth. It promotes people wanting to come. Especially if you’re a tourist and you see how close the community is, ‘hey I want to live in a place like that,’ and that’s what we thought of when we decided to do community events,” Block party coordinator Corey Hunt said.

The local businesses teamed up to put on fun events like the beer burn team training and a corned beef and cabbage eating contest. Hunt said they try to host events like this twice a year to get the community to come out and have fun.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
Kristina and Robert Sullivan are facing charges after they allegedly prepared and allowed...
Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs
We're 16 days into the month and Panama City Beach Police officials want to remind people it's...
Drinking on the sandy beach arrests increase over Spring Break
Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.
Baby abandoned in field found alive

Latest News

A chance encounter with a special young lady changed the life of a Freeport beauty queen who is...
Every Girl a Princess in Local Special Needs Pageant
A Spaniard is in the middle of circumnavigating the world and he stopped in Panama City Beach...
Spanish jetskier circumnavigating the world pitstops in Panama City Beach
Severe storms moves into the panhandle Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Severe storms moves into the panhandle Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast