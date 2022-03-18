Callaway community holds St. Patrick’s day block party

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday was St. Patrick’s Day and people everywhere were wearing green. Many celebrated the luck of the Irish, including the Callaway community. But they celebrated in a way that not only brought the community together, but to boost the local economy.

The third annual community block party was hosted Thursday evening by the Callaway Anytime Fitness, Beef O’Brady’s, and The UPS Store. It was more than just a block party, but a way to get more people to an area that doesn’t usually see a lot of tourists.

“Anytime you can come out and support local, it boosts the local economy and promotes community growth. It promotes people wanting to come. Especially if you’re a tourist and you see how close the community is, ‘hey I want to live in a place like that,’ and that’s what we thought of when we decided to do community events,” Block party coordinator Corey Hunt said.

The local businesses teamed up to put on fun events like the beer burn team training and a corned beef and cabbage eating contest. Hunt said they try to host events like this twice a year to get the community to come out and have fun.

