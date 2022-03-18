Advertisement

Dump truck crash on I-10 in Holmes County

Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies, the Ponce De Leon Fire Department, and the Florida Department of Transportation Officials assisted Florida Highway Patrol Troopers clear the scene of the incident.(KWTX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report a section of Interstate 10 is now clear after a dump truck crashed on the roadway in Holmes County Thursday evening.

Officials said the truck, which was hauling a load of concrete, was traveling eastbound in the outside lane around 8 p.m. They report there was a tire failure, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Troopers said the truck spun and flipped onto its right side, causing the load of concrete to spill onto the road. Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies, the Ponce De Leon Fire Department, and the Florida Department of Transportation Officials assisted Florida Highway Patrol Troopers clear the scene of the incident.

Officials said the driver of the truck was uninjured.

