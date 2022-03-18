Advertisement

The Flluxe Arts Festival makes art come alive

By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Flluxe Arts Festival is back in downtown Panama City for its second year.

This year the festival will have music, street chalk installations, artisanal vendors, local food, and more. Artists will be working on their pieces Friday and should be finished on Saturday. The art will be available for everyone to see as long as weather and other elements permit.

The event is free to the public and is a family-friendly event.

You can follow the chalk from the downtown Farmer’s Market to the Destination Panama City located at 104 West Beach Drive Panama City.

Their website includes an entertainment schedule as well as more information on the event.

