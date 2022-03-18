Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start for now on radar with showers and thunderstorms not far off to our west. It’ll increase the cloud cover in our skies this morning. But we’ll likely wait until the midday and afternoon for storms to move in from west to east across NWFL. Some storms will be strong to severe this afternoon, so let’s be weather aware today!

Temperatures out the door are not as cool as yesterday due to the clouds and light onshore breeze. We’ll get the day started in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will be slower to warm due to the clouds this morning and eventual storms in the afternoon. Highs today will be based on where you live, those to the west will get the storms quicker into the midday and highs may only reach the low 70s. Whereas those to the east will have to wait longer into the afternoon for the storms to arrive and could see highs similar to yesterday in the mid 70s.

The storms are expected to arrive to areas west of Hwy331 by noon. They’ll travel between Hwy331 and Hwy231 between noon and 4pm. For those east of Hwy231, you’ll have to wait till the late afternoon and into the evening for the showers and storms to move in.

Again, some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado or two are possible across NWFL. Download the free “WJHG Weather App” in your App Store to stay on top of and storm warnings and local weather in general.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to mainly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms moving in from west to east by lunch and into the afternoon and evening. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few stray showers lingering into Saturday, largely for Gulf and Franklin Counties, with everyone seeing mainly sunny skies by Sunday.

