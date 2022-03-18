Gene Deckerhoff stepping away as Voice of the Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After almost five decades in basketball and over 40 years calling football, “Voice of the Seminoles” Gene Deckerhoff has announced he’s stepping away from the microphone for Florida State. His retirement becomes official after FSU football’s Garnet and Gold game on April 9.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster and former WCTV Sports Director began calling Florida State basketball in 1974 when Hugh Durham still stalked the sidelines of Tully Gym. In 1979, Deckerhoff took over football duties at FSU where he gave millions a front-row seat to the rise of Bobby Bowden’s Seminoles, earning national acclaim for his distinct voice, endless enthusiasm and masterful preparation.

Deckerhoff’s voice became the soundtrack to one of the greatest dynasties in the history of college football with his calls of famous plays like the Puntrooskie, Ward to Dunn, Rix to Sam, the Miami Muff and the Block at the Rock etched forever in the minds of the Seminole faithful.

“It has been a lifetime of great moments — great players, great coaches, great games, great memories, and most of all great Seminole fans,” said Deckerhoff in a statement released by Florida State Athletics. “A life’s work that reads like a best-selling novel played out on the radio. I have been blessed. Thank you FSU.”

The Jacksonville native’s career has spanned nine head coaches (Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart, Mike Norvell, Durham, Joe Williams, Pat Kennedy, Steve Robinson and Leonard Hamilton), three National Championship seasons, 15 ACC football championships, an ACC MBB regular-season title, a 2012 ACC MBB tournament title, three Metro Conference basketball titles and 39 bowl games.

Deckerhoff has announced he will keep his duties as Voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until the end of his current contract.

A successor for Gene in the booth at Florida State has yet to be named.

