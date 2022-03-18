Advertisement

Indoor Sports Facility coming to Panama City Beach

More indoor sports tournaments and a safe place to go if severe weather were to hit will soon...
More indoor sports tournaments and a safe place to go if severe weather were to hit will soon be added to the Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More indoor sports tournaments and a safe place to go if severe weather were to hit will soon be added to the Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach.

Friday morning at a special tourism meeting officials approved Sports Facility Companies as the company that will plan and develop the indoor sports facility.

The facility is designed to help meet the needs of the community.

“One of the things that this building is going to do is really meet a lot of unmet needs within the community,” Dan Rowe, President and CEO of Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “From a tourism standpoint, it’ll allow us to host indoor sporting events.”

Events include basketball and volleyball tournaments, gymnastic meets, and even pickleball.

The facility will also be designed as a safe room in case of a major storm event and provide shelter to those in need following a storm.

The next step is to talk about what needs to go into the design of the building so that it can function as an indoor sports facility.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Barden is charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police: Bicyclist running stop sign leads to drug trafficking charges
Jayden Howard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a...
Teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.
Baby abandoned in field found alive
We're 16 days into the month and Panama City Beach Police officials want to remind people it's...
Drinking on the sandy beach arrests increase over Spring Break

Latest News

Rooms With A Purpose works to help and bring a smile to kids’ face that face life changing...
Rooms With A Purpose brings joy to kids
Rooms with a Purpose LIVE Interview
Rooms with a Purpose LIVE Interview
FILE PHOTO: NFF Chris Schenkel award recipient and Florida State broadcaster, Gene...
Gene Deckerhoff stepping away as Voice of the Seminoles
The Flluxe Arts Festival is back in downtown Panama City for it’s second year.
The Flluxe Arts Festival makes art come alive