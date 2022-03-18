Indoor Sports Facility coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More indoor sports tournaments and a safe place to go if severe weather were to hit will soon be added to the Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach.

Friday morning at a special tourism meeting officials approved Sports Facility Companies as the company that will plan and develop the indoor sports facility.

The facility is designed to help meet the needs of the community.

“One of the things that this building is going to do is really meet a lot of unmet needs within the community,” Dan Rowe, President and CEO of Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “From a tourism standpoint, it’ll allow us to host indoor sporting events.”

Events include basketball and volleyball tournaments, gymnastic meets, and even pickleball.

The facility will also be designed as a safe room in case of a major storm event and provide shelter to those in need following a storm.

The next step is to talk about what needs to go into the design of the building so that it can function as an indoor sports facility.

