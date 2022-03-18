Advertisement

Rooms With A Purpose brings joy to kids

By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rooms With A Purpose works to help and bring a smile to kids’ faces that face life-changing illnesses. They are a nonprofit organization that creates dream bedroom makeovers for these children.

It is a complete surprise as they get the families out of the house for the day and then get to work.

By the end of the day, they have created the child’s wildest dreams in their room.

They are hosting a Bunco fundraiser on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online.

They will have prizes for the winners, including a trip to Thunder Beach.

To learn more about their work, as well as how to get involved, you can visit their website.

