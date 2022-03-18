Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Severe storms return on Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night in NWFL with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s inland to near 60 at the coast. On Friday a cold front will approach and bring a line of strong to severe storms over our area. The timing of the storms will be from around lunch through the afternoon as the storms move west to east. Damaging wind, tornadoes, and even hail will be possible. Expect rainfall totals of over 1″. Highs Friday will reach the low to mid 70s. The rain will become more spotty Friday night, but it could linger into Saturday. The clouds exit by Sunday with lots of sun in the forecast Sunday thru Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

