Latest on Storm Damage in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Department officials say around 3,000 homes are without power in Panama City. There are no reported injuries at this time. Several homes and vehicles have been damaged and power lines are down.

LATEST from the Panama City Police Department (We will update as we get more information from officials):

- The intersection of Beck Avenue and 98 is closed to all traffic at this time. Plan an alternate route.

- The American Red Cross is setting up at Sam’s Club on 23rd Street for people displaced from their homes

- Roadway obstruction in 1800 block of Foster Avenue.

- Roadway obstruction in 1800 block of Hickory Avenue.

- Possible structure fire on Foster Avenue.

- All roadways in St Andrews should be avoided if possible. Debris, stalled vehicles and possible downed power lines in that area

- Also checking residences for damage on Clay, Calhoun, and Foster Avenues for damages

- Power lines down along Frankford Avenue between 17th Street and 23rd Street

- 1800 block of Clay Avenue blocked with debris

