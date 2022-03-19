Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are turning heads in Seaside this spring break.

“It sounds like the purge at night. there are kids running and screaming and yelling and hiding in the bushes and drinking and that sort of thing. It’s out of control,” Resident Rene Campe said.

“There were these teenagers and they were going on this golf cart and I don’t even think they were old enough to drive and they were zooming past these streets and this mom was telling her kid don’t be like that when you grow up,” Visitor Anna Taylor said.

Seaside has an 8 p.m. curfew for anyone under the age of 21 unless they’re with a parent.

Thursday night, more than a dozen Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies were out until 2 a.m. helping security clear the streets.

“You know there could be 100 or 200 each group or whatever,” Captain Robert Gray said. “Most of their activity was just walking down the street, talking and socializing.”

Gray said there have been a few underage drinking incidents as well.

Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers posted pictures of the vandals on Facebook.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office jumped in soon after saying quote, “not the type of spring break behavior we want to see. It’s one thing to have fun. It’s quite another to destroy property and disrespect those who live and work here.”

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, they do have a person of interest for the vandalism incident. But the case is still under investigation.

It was an incident even other teenagers said was uncalled for.

“There’s no need,” visitor Matthew Stanislaus said.

“It’s kind of ridiculous you don’t have to trash a place like this,” visitor Zac Zuber said.

Seaside officials said they have a message for parents.

“We ask that they just keep in touch with them, and making sure that they’re doing the right things and making smart decisions, but also that they’re safe,” Seaside Director of Merchant and Guest Services Kevin Boyle said.

You can still have fun while staying out of trouble.

