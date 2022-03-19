Suspected tornado in Panama City causes widespread damage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in Bay County were shaken up Friday evening when a possible tornado blew through the area, leaving widespread damage.

Officials tell us about 3,000 homes are without power after a possible tornado started around the St. Andrews Marina area, continuing through Frankford Avenue and 19th Street in Panama City, and traveled east to the 1700 block and 2000 block of Frankford Avenue.

A significant amount of damage could also be seen on Foster Avenue, between 18th and 19th Street. Panama City Police and Fire Rescue, as well as Bay County Sheriff officials were going door to door to make sure residents were safe. They said there are no injuries reported at this time. However, officials said there are a large number of homes that have lost their roofs, vehicle and tree damage, broken power poles, as well as downed power lines and debris in the roadways.

Foster Avenue Resident Kaytlin Huff was at her home when the storm rolled through.

“Next thing I know, I hear Colby running through the house and he runs into Papa David’s room and he said ‘you need to get out of here.’ Then he runs in our room and is like ‘get out,’ and about that time he said that, the front door blew open. We have an attic so the attic door had slammed down as well. Then we look out and the tornado is basically up front and was going that way,” said Huff.

Florida Power and Light is working on repairs. Officials ask if you don’t live in the area, then don’t travel to that area. If you do live in the area, officials ask that you stay inside or if you do go outside to be mindful of where you’re stepping.

