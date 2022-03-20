Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, March 19th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Men’s Basketball:

NJCAA National Championship Game

Northwest Florida 83 Salt Lake 67

Juco Baseball:

Gulf Coast 7 Northwest Florida 0

Gulf Coast 3 Northwest Florida 5

Juco Softball:

Tallahassee 4 Gulf Coast 2

Chipola 6 Northwest Florida 4

Tallahassee 5 Northwest Florida 6

Pensacola 1 Gulf Coast 0

High School Baseball:

New Hope 4 Arnold 2

New Hope 8 Arnold 2

High School Softball:

Geneva 1 Holmes 3

Long 6 Holmes 3

