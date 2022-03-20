Area scores and highlights for Saturday, March 19th
Juco Men’s Basketball:
NJCAA National Championship Game
Northwest Florida 83 Salt Lake 67
Juco Baseball:
Gulf Coast 7 Northwest Florida 0
Gulf Coast 3 Northwest Florida 5
Juco Softball:
Tallahassee 4 Gulf Coast 2
Chipola 6 Northwest Florida 4
Tallahassee 5 Northwest Florida 6
Pensacola 1 Gulf Coast 0
High School Baseball:
New Hope 4 Arnold 2
New Hope 8 Arnold 2
High School Softball:
Geneva 1 Holmes 3
Long 6 Holmes 3
