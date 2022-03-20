College students paying “sky-high” prices for Spring Break plane tickets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of foot traffic through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport has soared the past two weeks, signaling Spring Break is in full force.

“The first Saturday of the month of March usually is our kick-off for our Spring season. The second weekend is good, but this weekend will be even better,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

While better might mean high numbers of travelers, that also means full flights.

“My flight was definitely full. Like every single seat was filled, but it wasn’t bad,” Ohio College Student Katie Leciano said.

But full flights mean higher ticket prices.

“I think the ticket prices, from what I remember from previous flights of mine, I don’t think they were anywhere near what we paid for this. But that’s alright, it happens,” West Virginia College Student Eric Shin said.

But rising ticket prices is a price they’re willing to pay for fun.

“It was like $300 I think and I didn’t want to pay that much for it, but it’s Spring Break so I was like whatever I’ll put the money forward,” said Leciano.

Airport officials tell us there’s a reason for what some consider sky-high ticket prices. They say the rising cost of airplane fuel is impacting the price of tickets. In this case, officials say work with your airline and plan ahead because tickets are expected to get more expensive as the season moves on.

A lesson college students wish they had learned sooner.

“I wish I would’ve bought it a little earlier like my plans were last minute,” said Leciano.

And for future plans, you might be seeing more flights coming into ECP to accommodate the number of travelers.

“We’re working on some things that are going on. Remember we have super summer weekends in the summer where we have multiple flight destinations. The flight activity increases so there are a lot more opportunities,” said McClellan.

Opportunities officials hope people take to experience the world’s most beautiful beaches.

Airport officials said they don’t have the number of people who have come through the airport yet since the month isn’t over. But, they expect to see the upward trend of flyers continue through the rest of spring and summer.

