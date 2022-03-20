FLLUXE Arts Festival draws large crowd despite weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City made its streets a bit more colorful this weekend.

Bay Arts Alliance hosted its second annual Florida Luxe Arts Festival at Destination Panama City on Saturday.

Everyone was welcome, free of charge.

Chalking up the concrete and face painting were a couple of activities offered to the public.

Out-of-town artists, local vendors, and the community all came together to showcase their love of art.

”So it’s really an opportunity for our locals to meet our out of town artists, learn from them, and also an opportunity for the out of town artists to go back to their hometowns and tell them how cool Panama City is,” Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said.

An artist from Houston, Texas, said the festival was also a great learning opportunity.

“The event organizers really wanted to, I guess obviously present an opportunity to the locals, but also bring reinforcements from the outside to show where they can get,” Anat Ronen said.

Bay Alliance’s vision is to make art accessible to everyone.

Kretzer stressed hosting events like these did exactly that for the community.

