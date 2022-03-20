High-speed chase leads to arrests in Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a routine traffic stop leads to the arrest of two Alabama men and a slew of criminal charges.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, around 09:53 AM, the Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper noticed a red car traveling at a high speed on 231 in Bay County.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop but the car drove off.

The trooper then said he had learned the car was a stolen vehicle.

When the vehicle turned onto I-10 near mile marker 130, another trooper clocked the car going 105 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The car then crashed in the median near mile marker 121.

Troopers say the driver and passenger left the vehicle.

A trooper who saw the crash was able to stop and arrest the driver but the passenger ran into the woods.

A K-9 trooper was able to track the passenger and apprehend him.

Following the arrest, both the passenger and driver were medically cleared and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Both the driver, 18-year-old, Shaughneysy Mingnon Brown, and passenger, 19-year-old, Rodricous Antonio Martin face multiple criminal charges.

Charges include:

Grand Theft Auto,

Aggravated Fleeing,

Reckless Driving,

Resisting Arrest,

Battery on police K-9,

Possession of a concealed firearm,

Possession of crack cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

No valid Driver’s License.

