No injuries reported after possible tornado leaves behind damage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community came together to clean up debris and power lines that lined streets in the St. Andrew’s area Saturday morning.

8:30 am Saturday update: Work crews with Florida Power and Light, phone and cable are working to restore services. Most... Posted by Panama City Police Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

The Panama City Chief of Police said it was a group effort to make it all possible.

”We’re proud to say we had no injuries reported from the storm that hit us last night,” Chief Mark Smith said.

While no one was reportedly hurt, the sting of dealing with the aftermath is hard for those impacted.

Some homeowners lost roofs, and others have dents in their homes.

Video shot today by our drone unit showing the damage in St Andrews. #KeepPCsafe Posted by Panama City Police Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022

“I heard the tornado come through,” impacted resident Kecia Dummer said. “I was bunkered down with my daughter and my niece and I heard it come completely over the house. The whole house started shaking and I heard the freight train sound when we lost power.”

Chief Smith also said the Department of Emergency Management flew drones around the area to assess the damage.

He applauded everyone’s resilience throughout the past 24-hours.

