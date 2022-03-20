Advertisement

PCBPD weigh in on spring break drug scene

Spring break and drugs
By Tony Reese
Published: Mar. 19, 2022
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring break is in full swing here in Bay County, and Panama City Beach Police say it only will continue to grow over the next few weeks.

Officials with the Panama City Beach Department said they want folks to go out and have a good time, but certain activities can still get you into trouble.

It’s not just alcohol-related, they want folks to know illegal drugs are out there they can be pretty dangerous for you.

”So far this year, we haven’t seen that many drug arrests. That’s not to say that it’s not out there. But it’s early on, we expect to see larger crowds as Spring Break continues. What’s important to know is that we are out there perfecting strategic operations to enforce drug laws in the State of Florida,” PCBPD Captain John Deegins.

For those that may be in possession of illegal drugs and may be concerned about what’s in them.

Deegins said members of the department will come out and test it for you and let you know what’s in it. He added they will even give you a free ride, a hotel stay, a nice pair of silver bracelets.

