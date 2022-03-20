State Legislature approves $9.5 million for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County could be getting a good chunk of change from the state’s $112 billion budget bill.

Jackson County officials requested three projects be included in the state budget at the end of 2021. In a recent news release from Senator George Gainer, he says two of the county’s requests made the cut.

“The two that made it into the budget is a $700,000 agricultural center improvements, which is on the Ag Center on Highway 90, and then a $1.5 million drainage improvement mitigation project,” County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said.

These two projects make up just 2.2 million of the nearly 9.5 million dollars set aside for Jackson County. However, more than just what the county requested was approved. $400,000 was also approved for NextStep at Endeavor Academy.

“Any money like that would just go toward having more people available so we can accept more students,” NextStep at Endeavor Academy Program Director Tammy Dasher said.

Sneads, Graceville, and the City of Marianna are a few other locations getting money from the State.

“We’re very grateful to Senator Gainer and Representative Drake for their support of those projects,” Daniels said. “They are two projects in particular that could really make a big impact on Jackson County.”

“I think it’s really exciting to see how the communities all around, including the state-wide community and the people supporting us throughout the region, it’s just amazing to see the support and the community engagement,” Dasher said.

Although these requests were approved by Senator Gainer, the final decision will be made by Governor Desantis later this Spring.

The full list of appropriations in the state budget is as follows:

Jackson County Hope School Center Renovations - $1,000,000

Endeavor Forward, Inc. NextStep at Endeavor Academy - Autism Vocation Transition - $400,000

Market Street Water and Waste Water Upgrades - $900,000

Graceville Inflow and Infiltration Rehabilitation Phase II - $700,000

Jackson County Ag Laboratory - $328,000

Jackson County Ag Center Improvements - $700,000

Town of Sneads Health & Recreation Renewal Project - $825,000

Graceville Fire Department - $2,163,500

City of Marianna Emergency Shelter - Multi-Purpose Facility - $950,000

Jackson County Road Drainage Mitigation Projects - $1,500,000

