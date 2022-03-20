Walton County officials find missing man deceased

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the search for Charlie Bishop, 80, of Freeport has ended, after he was found deceased Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Twitter page:

“We are heartbroken to have to inform all of you Mr. Bishop was found deceased in a wooded area around a quarter of a mile from his home. His dog, Lady, was located alive, but hungry, nearby. All of us at @wcsofl are saddened at this tremendous loss to his family and friends.”

Earlier this week, The Walton County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the missing elderly man.

WCSO deputies told us the door of his home on Aman Road near Old Jolly Bay Road in Freeport, was found open and his dog was nowhere in sight.

WCSO officials believed Bishop may have walked away from his home. WCSO officials said Bishop’s family members stated he had dementia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.