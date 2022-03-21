Advertisement

The annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce returns

By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The ninth annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce Block Party returns on March 24, 2022.

Kicking off at 5:00 p.m., the event is free to the entire community. This year will offer a Jurassic attraction for the public to watch. The Block Party will feature a new T-Rex race with several participants.

“They’ll have to do three tasks en route to the finish line,” Wes Johnson, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Communications, said. “We’re looking forward to it, it’s going to be fun.”

True Soul, an R&B/Soul band, will be performing at the party. Food, drinks, and a whole lot of fun will be had this Thursday.

