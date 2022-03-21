Advertisement

Bay County murder trial jurors selected

Beginning of jury selection in the Bay County Courthouse
Beginning of jury selection in the Bay County Courthouse(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jury members who will decide the verdict in a local high-profile murder trial have been chosen.

Abel Ortiz is accused of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Edward Ross in Panama City Beach.

State and defense attorneys questioned 21 potential jurors for hours before settling on the jury who will hear the case.

The trial will begin Tuesday and is expected to be handed to the jury for deliberation before the end of the week.

If found guilty, Ortiz, who was 17 when the crime was committed, could face the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside.
Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside
Walton County law enforcement searches area of Aman Road in Freeport where missing man Charlie...
Walton County officials find missing man deceased
Spring break is in full swing here in Bay County, and Panama City Beach Police want to keep...
PCBPD weigh in on spring break drug scene
High-speed chase leads to arrests in Washington County.
High-speed chase leads to arrests in Washington County
The amount of foot traffic through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport has soared...
College students paying “sky-high” prices for Spring Break plane tickets

Latest News

Experts say hackers aren’t just taking over your social media accounts, but many are stealing...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
The expo will be held on March 26th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., March 27th from 9 am. to 5 p.m.,...
The Great American Home & Garden Expo is back
Governor Ron DeSantis says money is earmarked for Florida educators to increase their salaries.
Florida teachers to see salary raise
Did you know that a whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives?
Blood drive to save lives