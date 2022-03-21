Bay County murder trial jurors selected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jury members who will decide the verdict in a local high-profile murder trial have been chosen.

Abel Ortiz is accused of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Edward Ross in Panama City Beach.

State and defense attorneys questioned 21 potential jurors for hours before settling on the jury who will hear the case.

The trial will begin Tuesday and is expected to be handed to the jury for deliberation before the end of the week.

If found guilty, Ortiz, who was 17 when the crime was committed, could face the death penalty.

