Bay County works to clear out derelict vessels from St. Andrew Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has pulled out more than 1.5 million pounds of marine debris from our waterways since Hurricane Michael. On Monday, officials worked to clear out a couple thousand more.

Bay County is working to clean out the bay one broken down boat at a time.

“Our bay is our jewel here, we obviously need to worry about the health of it,” Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said.

Derelict vessels are anything but beneficial.

“Like when the vessel runs the ground, it smashes down some of the shoreline vegetation,” UF/IFAS Extension Bay County Director Scott Jackson said. “Or if it sinks in place it could damage some of the seagrasses.”

Monday morning, an abandoned 39-foot cruiser was pulled out from St. Andrew Bay on Massalina Bayou with the help of a $110,000 grant. “Makin’ Memories” is the third of 11 beached vessels the county plans to clear out using this money.

“It’s just a huge benefit to get these vessels removed so that we don’t have to worry about the quality of the bay at all,” Griffitts said.

Officials said the vessels impact more than just marine life underwater, but also those living on the shore.

“It can impact you know somebody’s view and their property values are tied to that,” Jackson said.

Hondo Enterprises is doing the heavy lifting when it comes to getting these vessels out, but a project this big takes teamwork.

“We’re working with FWC, and the University of Florida IFAS Program to work on our derelict vessel program in the county,” Griffitts said.

The bay is part of what keeps our economy afloat.

“You know our whole industry here is based on clean waterways and boating access,” Jackson said. “The seagrasses are home to about 85% of the things we like to go fishing for and we like to eat like seafood.”

This may be one of the first boats removed under the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant, but it’s the 45th boat removed in the last 18 months.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.