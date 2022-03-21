Blood drive to save lives

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Did you know that a whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives?

OneBlood and Carrabba’s Italian Grill have teamed up to help fill this need by hosting BloodMobile blood drives in Panama City Beach.

One local official described why he chose to give blood.

“Help the people that need it during a really trying time,” Jake Moore, Trooper for Florida Highway Patrol, said. “And that’s something we deal with on a regular basis; it’s just one more way we can help.”

For every blood donation, donors will receive a $10 dining certificate to Carrabba’s to use at their next visit, OneBlood long sleeve t-shirt, a $20 e-gift card, and a wellness checkup.

The Oneblood drive will be at the Carrabba’s located on Panama City Beach Parkway until 7:00 p.m. Monday.

