BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A home reportedly caught fire in Bonifay around 4 p.m. Monday.

It happened near West Kansas Avenue and North Cotton Street. Fire officials say it was because the dryer caught on fire. The house was deemed a total loss and nobody was hurt. However, officials say one duck died.

