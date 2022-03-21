Advertisement

Deputies: Two separate shootings could be connected, no injuries

Investigators say casings were found on Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road.
Investigators say casings were found on Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating two shootings they believe are connected.

According to deputies, there were two reports of shots fired at two different locations within about 12 minutes of each other Monday afternoon.

The first report came in around 1:30 p.m. near Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road. Investigators say a home and cars were hit with bullets and casings were found in the roadway.

The second shooting was reported around 1:40 p.m. on Miller Street in the Racetrack Road area. Investigators again reported finding casings in the street.

Deputies believe the shootings are connected. They ask if anyone has information to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-651-7400.

