Florida teachers to see salary raise

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CNN) - Teachers in the Sunshine State are getting a financial boost.

The Florida House and Senate recently approved a $112-billion budget that has some funds earmarked for educators.

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he’s approving the budget line item.

“We did $800 million for teacher pay initiatives and this is something that will go a long way, not only to continue to support strong, average, minimum salaries across the state but also to support increased salaries for veteran teachers,” DeSantis said.

The minimum annual salary for teachers will rise to at least $47,500.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.