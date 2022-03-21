The Great American Home & Garden Expo is back

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thinking of making an upgrade to your home? The Bay Building Industries Association is hosting its annual Great American Home & Garden Expo.

Expo Chairman Bud Longstreth stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more details about the event. He said due to the wildfires, the event had to be rescheduled from March 11 and 12 to March 26 and 27.

This event is an opportunity to shop for products and services for building, repairing, or remodeling your home. There will be children’s activities, giveaways, and food available.

The expo will be held on March 26th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., March 27th from 9 am. to 5 p.m., and March 13th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the newly renovated Bay County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.