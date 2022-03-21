Local business owner has personal connection to Ukraine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Yaroslava Snitsar is a proud Ukrainian who cannot believe a country she loves so much, will never look the same again.

“I cry when I see streets where my little feet were walking at the age of five. And I see tanks there. I see dead children. They have no places to bury them anymore. The country is destroyed,” Snitsar said.

Snitsar, the owner of Terra Bella Soaps and Such, says it is truly traumatizing for her to think about children dying overseas.

“One hundred children that lost their lives and they will never see their mom and dad and they will never say good morning mommy never again,” Snitsar said.

After almost a month of the war in Ukraine, Snitsar says she has one request.

“Close the sky. Our children are dying. We have missiles hidden in the middle of the sleeping quarters. We need to close the sky. Then we need to stop it, we need to stop. Somebody has to stop Putin and the people,” Snitsar said.

She also wants support from her local community and fellow Americans.

“We need your support, wherever you can,” Snitsar said.

Snitsar says she is collecting donation items and they will be sent to directly help Ukrainians.

If there is one takeaway, Snitsar wants all to know about her home country, “We just want to have peace, we need to have peace.”

Snitsar plans to donate half of the proceeds from her business to help Ukraine and its people with food and needed necessities.

