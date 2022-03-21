Advertisement

Local business owner has personal connection to Ukraine

Local business owner has personal connection to Ukraine
By Tony Reese
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Yaroslava Snitsar is a proud Ukrainian who cannot believe a country she loves so much, will never look the same again.

“I cry when I see streets where my little feet were walking at the age of five. And I see tanks there. I see dead children. They have no places to bury them anymore. The country is destroyed,” Snitsar said.

Snitsar, the owner of Terra Bella Soaps and Such, says it is truly traumatizing for her to think about children dying overseas.

“One hundred children that lost their lives and they will never see their mom and dad and they will never say good morning mommy never again,” Snitsar said.

After almost a month of the war in Ukraine, Snitsar says she has one request.

“Close the sky. Our children are dying. We have missiles hidden in the middle of the sleeping quarters. We need to close the sky. Then we need to stop it, we need to stop. Somebody has to stop Putin and the people,” Snitsar said.

She also wants support from her local community and fellow Americans.

“We need your support, wherever you can,” Snitsar said.

Snitsar says she is collecting donation items and they will be sent to directly help Ukrainians.

If there is one takeaway, Snitsar wants all to know about her home country, “We just want to have peace, we need to have peace.”

Snitsar plans to donate half of the proceeds from her business to help Ukraine and its people with food and needed necessities.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside.
Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside
Walton County law enforcement searches area of Aman Road in Freeport where missing man Charlie...
Walton County officials find missing man deceased
Spring break is in full swing here in Bay County, and Panama City Beach Police want to keep...
PCBPD weigh in on spring break drug scene
High-speed chase leads to arrests in Washington County.
High-speed chase leads to arrests in Washington County
The amount of foot traffic through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport has soared...
College students paying “sky-high” prices for Spring Break plane tickets

Latest News

Great Home and Garden Expo Interview 3/21
The ninth annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce Block Party returns on March 24, 2022.
The annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce returns
Bay Co Chamber of Commerce Block Party LIVE Interview
A tornado caused a house to be severely damaged.
NWS Tallahassee confirms Friday night’s storms to be a EF-2 tornado