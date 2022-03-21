Advertisement

March 21 celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

March 21 celebrates World Down Syndrome Day.
March 21 celebrates World Down Syndrome Day.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -March 21 is celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day. For parents of individuals with Down syndrome, they think it’s pretty great their kids get a day dedicated to them.

“Knowing that individuals with down syndrome have a day set aside to celebrate their uniqueness and all of the things they get to do in the world is pretty dang awesome,” Davenie Deutsch, mother, and employment specialist at the ARC, said.

Besides a celebration, there is a theme for World Down Syndrome Day, and this year the theme is inclusion.

“Instead of seeing them and not talking engage with them. A friendly smile goes a long way and I will guarantee that these individuals will really help you appreciate every day that you have,” Deutsch said.

Non-profits like the Ark of the Bay allows for individuals with down syndrome to be included in the workforce as well.

“So like Amanda she got a job, she goes to work she earns a paycheck she has respect and is able to be a functioning member of society,” Deutsch, said.

For those who aren’t ready to enter the workforce, the ark has other programs such as their culinary institute, and adult day training.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast is also another nonprofit that offers programs for individuals in Bay County.

💙💛Happy World Down Syndrome Day! 💛💙 This is a special day to honor and celebrate anyone who is rocking an extra...

Posted by Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast on Monday, March 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside.
Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside
Walton County law enforcement searches area of Aman Road in Freeport where missing man Charlie...
Walton County officials find missing man deceased
Spring break is in full swing here in Bay County, and Panama City Beach Police want to keep...
PCBPD weigh in on spring break drug scene
High-speed chase leads to arrests in Washington County.
High-speed chase leads to arrests in Washington County
Many in Bay County were shaken up Friday evening when a possible tornado blew through the area,...
Suspected tornado in Panama City causes widespread damage

Latest News

Monday morning, an abandoned 39-foot cruiser was pulled out from St. Andrew Bay on Massalina...
Bay County works to clear out derelict vessels from St. Andrew Bay
Investigators say casings were found on Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road.
Deputies: Two separate shootings could be connected, no injuries
Newschannel 7’s Katie Bente was live in the studio to discuss the latest derelict vessel...
Katie Bente LIVE in Studio with updates on derelict vessel removal
A home reportedly caught fire in Bonifay around 4 p.m. Monday.
Bonifay house burns down, no injuries