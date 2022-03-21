March 21 celebrates World Down Syndrome Day.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -March 21 is celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day. For parents of individuals with Down syndrome, they think it’s pretty great their kids get a day dedicated to them.

“Knowing that individuals with down syndrome have a day set aside to celebrate their uniqueness and all of the things they get to do in the world is pretty dang awesome,” Davenie Deutsch, mother, and employment specialist at the ARC, said.

Besides a celebration, there is a theme for World Down Syndrome Day, and this year the theme is inclusion.

“Instead of seeing them and not talking engage with them. A friendly smile goes a long way and I will guarantee that these individuals will really help you appreciate every day that you have,” Deutsch said.

Non-profits like the Ark of the Bay allows for individuals with down syndrome to be included in the workforce as well.

“So like Amanda she got a job, she goes to work she earns a paycheck she has respect and is able to be a functioning member of society,” Deutsch, said.

For those who aren’t ready to enter the workforce, the ark has other programs such as their culinary institute, and adult day training.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast is also another nonprofit that offers programs for individuals in Bay County.

💙💛Happy World Down Syndrome Day! 💛💙 This is a special day to honor and celebrate anyone who is rocking an extra... Posted by Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast on Monday, March 21, 2022

