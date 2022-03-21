Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’ve started the week off with some beautiful conditions across NWFL, but storms will move into the forecast as we head into tomorrow.

High pressure is situated to the northeast of our region so that’s helped keep things nice and quiet for us in the Panhandle. The area of high pressure has directed an easterly flow our way which sent warm air from the Atlantic our way. With that, temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 70s which is about five degrees above normal.

Tonight we’ll see a few clouds move into view. Low temperatures will be on the warmer side in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll see these storms gather strength along another frontal system to the west today and tomorrow. Severe storms will be possible tomorrow along the North Central Gulf. Some of these storms make their way into the Panhandle late Tuesday night or into Wednesday morning for our next storm chance.

The frontal boundary slows down a bit as it moves in for the midweek and we’ll see rain chances linger for some into Thursday as well. Once this system passes through our skies shape up beautifully for the weekend ahead.

