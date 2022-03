PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Weather Service Meteorologists in Tallahassee have given a preliminary rating of EF-2 for the tornado that affected portions of Panama City on Friday evening, March 18. Peak winds were estimated to be around 120 mph.

