Solorio wins Mexico National Championship

By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley’s, Valerie Solorio, won the Mexico National Championship for wrestling on Sunday in the 110 pound weight class.

The sophomore Fin is the first Florida Girl’s State Champion in the same weight class, and was also the 2021 United States National Champion.

Due to her dual-citizenship, Solorio was able to compete in Mexico for the world team trials as the U.S. trials are not until May 7th. With the win, she is now qualified to compete in the Pan-American games in Argentina.

