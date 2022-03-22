Bay County Animal Control sees increase in animal bite reports

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of animal bite reports in Bay County is up compared to years before.

Bay County Animal Control said during the span of 2020 to 2021, they investigated 304 stray animal bite reports. Now that number is up to 397.

But this time of year, cases usually increase.

”Normally we see an uptick in the spring, like right now,” Kathy Beatson, Bay County Animal Control Division Manager said.

Officials with Bay County Animal Control said animal bite incidents tend to go up the first week of spring break and the first two weeks of summer.

“It’s not just dog bites, it’s cat bites too,” Beatson said.

Once a bite happens, it’s important to report it to your local animal control center.

“When a bite has been reported to us, we actually work in conjunction with the Bay County Health Department and that animal needs to be put on a quarantine for a ten-day period,” Beatson said.

However, officials sid bites can typically be avoided.

“A lot of the bites happen just because people don’t stop and think, they just think every dog is friendly,” Beatson said.

According to Beatson, most people tend to get too friendly causing the animals to react negatively.

“They’ll get down and pet the dog and get right in its face. And if the dog is in a strange situation, their instinct is to actually protect themselves for it,” Beatson said.

She said in most cases, owners just have to really pay attention to their animals.

“They can’t tell you what stresses them out. They can’t tell you when something is an issue or if they’re anxious. So you have to know your pet and how they’re going to react in situations and try not to put them in situations,” Beatson said.

When you approach an unfamiliar animal, it’s important to remember some tips.

“You always want to stop and ask the person that is with the animal if it’s ok. If you see the animal, start reacting to you in a way that makes you uncomfortable, don’t keep going, stop,” Beatson said.

Think twice to keep yourself protected.

Interested in learning more about how to handle animal bites?

Visit Bay County Animal Control’s website, or by calling them directly at (850) 767-3333.

