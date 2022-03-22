BCSO Beach Patrol cracks down on Spring Breakers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re 21 days into the Spring Break season and that’s 21 days of enforcing the Spring Break laws.

“We go down there and give education to the people that are here on vacation. We let them know some of the rules.”

In a NewsChannel 7 exclusive interview with the Bay County Sheriff Beach Patrol, they tell us they continue to educate the public on one of the biggest rules.

“From March 1st to March 31st, it’s illegal to have any alcohol on the beach, either to possess it or to consume it. So we’re just patrolling the sand right now, keeping an eye out for anybody with any visible alcohol on the beach,” Sergeant Mike Morris said.

But some college students will tell you they already knew about this spring break rule.

“We looked up before we came down here just to make sure we knew all the rules so we weren’t getting in any trouble,” Clemson University student Gary Winthorpe said.

And other spring breakers still chose trouble.

“We’ve issued multiple ‘notices to appear’ for having alcohol on the (sandy) beach, but have not had any disturbances down on the sand the entire month of March so far,” said Morris.

But overall, most college students will agree on one thing.

“It’s a good rule that it is during the month of March because it keeps everybody safe around the beaches and whatnot,” said Winthorpe.

So far this month, officials said it’s been an excellent Spring Break season.

“Really good crowds, extremely nice people that are down there,” said Morris.

And some said the rules are good for their vacation, making sure things don’t get out of hand.

“Because it can get really dangerous, especially with kids going in the ocean and making big groups everywhere. It’s just not a good idea to have people drinking,” Clemson University student Piper Lin said.

Having fun, while also being safe.

The Bay County Sheriff Beach Patrol covers the east and west side of the beach, not in city limits.

“I think it’s a good thing because we’ve seen them going up and down the beaches since we got here and it makes us all feel a little bit safer,” said Lin.

Beach patrol officials expect the Spring Break numbers to really pick up the next two weekends.

