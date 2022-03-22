F-22 Raptor landing ‘mishap’ reported at Eglin Air Force Base
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Eglin Air Force Base officials are reporting a landing mishap at the base Tuesday morning.
They say a 325th Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor experienced the mishap while landing at the base. They say emergency crews responded immediately.
We’re told the pilot was taken to flight medicine for an evaluation.
