F-22 Raptor landing ‘mishap’ reported at Eglin Air Force Base

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Eglin Air Force Base officials are reporting a landing mishap at the base Tuesday morning.

They say a 325th Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor experienced the mishap while landing at the base. They say emergency crews responded immediately.

We’re told the pilot was taken to flight medicine for an evaluation.

