F-22 Raptor landing ‘mishap’ reported at Eglin Air Force Base

Eglin Air Force Base officials say there was a landing mishap involving a F-22 Raptor, similar...
Eglin Air Force Base officials say there was a landing mishap involving a F-22 Raptor, similar to the one shown in this photo.(USAF / Jason Robertson, USAF / Micaiah Anthony)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Eglin Air Force Base officials are reporting a landing mishap at the base Tuesday morning.

They say a 325th Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor experienced the mishap while landing at the base. They say emergency crews responded immediately.

We’re told the pilot was taken to flight medicine for an evaluation.

