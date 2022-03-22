Greg Heiar talks about winning it all

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The mens basketball team of Northwest Florida is back home, national title trophy in hand. The team making it back to Niceville around two a.m. Monday morning. That after the long bus ride home from Wichita, Kansas, after winning that program’s third NJCAA national championship. The title coming Saturday night following the 83-67 win over Salt Lake. The Raiders, under the guidance of first year coach Greg Heiar, sharing the conference title with Chipola, then lost to Chipola in the semifinals of the State Tournament. They went to Hutch as the ten seed, and won five straight games in six days! An exhaustive run, but coach Heiar telling us it was well worth the effort and energy. Greg coming in and taking over a team that was 6-15 last year. And here they are 31-5, and national champs! Today I spoke with a somewhat fatigued coach Heiar about starting the process last winter, by interviewing and evaluating the returning players!

”By the time all the meetings were over I had one player in the program and I had to go out and start recruiting.” coach Heiar told me Monday. “And you know I just really hit the ground rolling with recruiting. It helped me that I had been recruiting for the past how many years in division one. You know I was on some good kids that I really liked, that I was recruiting at East Tennessee. And the first one was Jaylon McDaniel who was committed. He decommitted and committed here. And he was huge in the national championship game. You know I just put the roster together one player at a time. The next thing you know I’ve got a pretty good team. But you look and they are all straight out of high school, or all freshmen. We’ve got a long way to go. But they were willing to work, they believed and they came here from day one, they’ve just work their tails off and they deserve what they got because of their hard work.”

Ditto the coach and his staff. Yet even after a very long bus ride home, coach Heiar says winning this title still hasn’t sunk in for him.

“It really hasn’t even hit me yet Scott, to be honest with you, that we are national champs. Just because of five games in six days, up all night, preparation, getting them prepared, making adjustments at halftime. Just everything that went into it. You know it will hit me here in a couple of weeks. But I’m just super proud of our team and my staff. As far as a resume builder, as you said, you can’t take it away. It’s something that as a kid growing up, you know wanting to be a college basketball coach, you always dream of winning the national championship. And I’ve been knocking on the door my whole career. Division One going to a final four. You know I’ve gone to two final fours in junior college before this. So I’ve been knocking on the door. And you know finally this group of guys, they knocked the door down.”

“To play five games in six days, I think everybody was exhausted. I didn’t sleep at all, my mind was just...there were so many thoughts going through my mind. I was just reflecting on the 11 days and just what a great time we had together. And our team just kept getting closer and closer together, the more time we spent together. And I have never been part of an 11 day trip. Where every day it seemed like you know, we just kept getting closer and having more fun. There was more smiling. There was more confidence. There was more energy.”

