Advertisement

Parker trial begins in Bonifay

William Shane Parker on the first day of his trial at the Holmes County courthouse.
William Shane Parker on the first day of his trial at the Holmes County courthouse.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The trial of William Shane Parker began in Bonifay Monday. Parker is on trial for second degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Raul Guillen was found dead in Holmes County on Aug. 25, 2020 after being shot in the back of the head on July 4, 2020.

Parker is one of three suspects being charged in the case, but his two codefendants have already stood trial and been sentenced. After jury selection Monday morning, opening arguments began around 1:30.

The State then called one of Parker’s co-defendants to the stand to testify against him: Lauren Wambles.

“He shot him in the back of the head,” Wambles said.

“Who shot him,” the State asked.

“Shane,” she said.

“Mr. Parker took that firearm and shot him, Mr. Guillen, in the back of the head,” the State asked.

“Yeah,” Wambles answered.

However, Parker’s defense team argued the lack of physical evidence in the case proves Parker’s innocence.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the case is decided on the evidence, and it’s also decided on the lack thereof,” Defense Attorney Derek Blount said.

The trial will continue Tuesday at 9 a.m., and officials said it will wrap up tomorrow afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, a group of teens was caught on camera vandalizing shops in Seaside.
Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside
Walton County law enforcement searches area of Aman Road in Freeport where missing man Charlie...
Walton County officials find missing man deceased
Spring break is in full swing here in Bay County, and Panama City Beach Police want to keep...
PCBPD weigh in on spring break drug scene
High-speed chase leads to arrests in Washington County.
High-speed chase leads to arrests in Washington County
Many in Bay County were shaken up Friday evening when a possible tornado blew through the area,...
Suspected tornado in Panama City causes widespread damage

Latest News

Walton County real estate agencies are selling more homes as more people move to the area.
Walton County’s housing market booms as population grows
Monday morning, an abandoned 39-foot cruiser was pulled out from St. Andrew Bay on Massalina...
Bay County works to clear out derelict vessels from St. Andrew Bay
March 21 celebrates World Down Syndrome Day.
March 21 celebrates World Down Syndrome Day
Investigators say casings were found on Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road.
Deputies: Two separate shootings could be connected, no injuries