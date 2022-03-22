Parker trial begins in Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The trial of William Shane Parker began in Bonifay Monday. Parker is on trial for second degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Raul Guillen was found dead in Holmes County on Aug. 25, 2020 after being shot in the back of the head on July 4, 2020.

Parker is one of three suspects being charged in the case, but his two codefendants have already stood trial and been sentenced. After jury selection Monday morning, opening arguments began around 1:30.

The State then called one of Parker’s co-defendants to the stand to testify against him: Lauren Wambles.

“He shot him in the back of the head,” Wambles said.

“Who shot him,” the State asked.

“Shane,” she said.

“Mr. Parker took that firearm and shot him, Mr. Guillen, in the back of the head,” the State asked.

“Yeah,” Wambles answered.

However, Parker’s defense team argued the lack of physical evidence in the case proves Parker’s innocence.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the case is decided on the evidence, and it’s also decided on the lack thereof,” Defense Attorney Derek Blount said.

The trial will continue Tuesday at 9 a.m., and officials said it will wrap up tomorrow afternoon.

