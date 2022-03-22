Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bit of upper level clouds cruising by. We’ll notice a mix of these upper level clouds and sun this morning.

Otherwise, temperatures are pleasantly cool in the upper 50s to low 60s early on. If you’re susceptible to feeling chilly and getting your day started before 9am, reach for a light jacket. Otherwise, we’ll warm nicely throughout the morning and you’ll be able to shed that extra layer by the end of the morning commute. Highs today reach the low 70s on the beaches to mid 70s around the bays, and even up to near 80 degrees inland this afternoon.

Most of our day remains quiet ahead of an approaching frontal system crossing the Northern Gulf Coast. We’ll be monitoring a batch of storms to the west of us today as they’re expected to arrive tonight.

Scattered storms will develop out ahead of the main squall line feature this evening over NWFL. Some of those scattered storms could develop into an isolated severe storm with gusty winds or an isolated tornado. But the main risk of severe weather will arrive along the squall line which is anticipated to pass through after midnight tonight and through sunrise tomorrow morning.

Gusty winds will remain the main threat along this line. However, if any breaks or scattering of storms occurs along this line, isolated tornadic activity would be possible. Heavy rains are possible overnight tonight and due to recent rains there’s also a risk for flash flooding.

Let’s stay weather aware tonight by downloading the WJHG Weather App from your app store to your phone. Or being sure our weather radios are turned on and working before bed.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s near the coast to near 80 degrees inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a stormy night ahead for tonight on into early Wednesday morning with lingering showers into Thursday, especially for areas east of Hwy231.

