Walton County’s housing market booms as population grows

Walton County real estate agencies are selling more homes as more people move to the area.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Real Estate continues to be a hot commodity in Walton County.

More people moving to the county means there are fewer homes available.

“So our inventory now is at an all-time low,” said Jacob Watkins, owner and real-estate advisor for Corcoran Reverie. “We have under a month of inventory left in Walton County.”

Watkins with real estate agency Corcoran Reverie said the Covid-19 pandemic attracted more people to move there.

“We saw a huge influx of people who had vacationed here, or had second homes here, decide to make the jump and move here full time,” said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, owner and broker of Corcoran Reverie.

They also said the public school system is an added bonus.

“The schools have been a large part of that,” Farnum-Fasth mentioned. “Our public schools actually offer the highest level of education and activities for kids that normally you have to do private school out of state for.”

The agency added the demographics of people who normally move to the area have also changed.

“Typically it’s been Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana,” Farnum-Fasth said. “Of course now we’ve been able to see people come from the Northeast and the West Coast as well.”

The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau reported Walton County’s population is more than 75,000 people.

