Abel Ortiz trial day one

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The State v. Abel Ortiz has wrapped day one of trial. Ortiz is being charged with first-degree murder in relation to the Edward Ross case.

Ross was shot in his father’s home in Panama City Beach in December 2019.

Ortiz was arrested in February 2020.

He is one of several people arrested in connection with this murder.

Tuesday morning, the defense attorney for Ortiz spoke. He said that his client has been waiting for his day in court for two years.

He also pleaded with the jury to keep an open mind throughout the trial.

The state called 9 of their 13 witnesses to speak. The first was the father of the victim who was actually in the home at the time the shooting occurred.

He told jurors on the night of the murder there was a knock on the door, and there were men asking for Ed Ross. He said when the men, who were masked saw Ed Ross, they shot him.

Two of the five suspects in the case have taken plea deals. Both Jorge Hernandez and Joshua Campbell of them testified on Tuesday.

The state’s remaining witnesses will speak tomorrow.

