Bay District School teachers could get raise from new $800M state budget

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the third year in a row, the state legislature and Governor Ron Desantis have increased teacher salaries in Florida. It’s $800 million from the state’s $112 billion budget.

Desantis said this $800 million budget will raise minimum teacher pay and increase veteran teacher salaries in the state. Locally, school board officials tell us they’re always excited to hear about more money from the state for teacher salaries.

The $800 million budget is a $250 million increase over last year’s funding for teachers. It brings Florida’s investments in teacher pay to more than two-billion-dollars since the 2020 legislative session. In 2020, the average starting salary for a teacher in Florida was $40,000. With the new funding, it will now be at least $47,500 dollars. According to the district’s CFO, the average teacher salary is just over $50,000 before benefits.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said in a statement:

“We are glad to hear about increased funding for salaries. We do know that a large part of any increased educational funding this year will go towards offsetting the mandated increase to a $15 minimum salary for all employees but, again, we’re always excited to hear about more money from the state for teacher salaries.

While the numbers from the Governor’s budget are very public, individual districts don’t yet have their allocations so we don’t yet know exactly how much will be coming to our community. Once we get those numbers, we are looking forward to beginning the negotiation process with both of our unions so we can begin to finalize some raises for our amazing employees who work so very hard to support the children in our community.”

School board officials tell us they’re confident they will get the starting teacher pay to the $47,500 mark next year.

With the new budget, this will bring the state from 26th to ninth in the nation for teacher salaries.

